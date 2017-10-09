Rentrak (RENT) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Rentrak (NASDAQ:RENT) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rentrak earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.2365336724501 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Rentrak (NASDAQ:RENT) remained flat at $44.47 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79. Rentrak has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $84.23.

Rentrak Corporation is a media measurement and consumer targeting company serving the entertainment, television (TV), video and advertising industries. The Company’s Software as a Service (SaaS) technology merges television viewership information from televisions and devices with consumer behavior and purchase information across multiple platforms, devices and distribution channels.

