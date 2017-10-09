Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Receives GBX 277 Average PT from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 277 ($3.64).

A number of brokerages have commented on RTO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial plc from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial plc from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 211 ($2.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial plc from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 300 ($3.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 311 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial plc in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial plc in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

In related news, insider Jeremy Townsend sold 219,156 shares of Rentokil Initial plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £637,743.96 ($838,474.84).

Rentokil Initial plc (LON RTO) traded up 0.36% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 304.90. 2,400,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of GBX 204.50 and a one year high of GBX 309.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.59 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 299.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 275.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%.

About Rentokil Initial plc

Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people and enhance lives. The Company’s segments include Europe, UK & Rest of World, Asia, North America, Pacific, and Central and regional. The Company’s business categories include Pest Control, Hygiene, Workwear and Other.

