Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.96 Million Stake in XO Group, Inc. (XOXO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of XO Group, Inc. (NYSE:XOXO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,473,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.90% of XO Group worth $25,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XO Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 81,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of XO Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,559 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of XO Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of XO Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XO Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XO Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of XO Group, Inc. (XOXO) opened at 20.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.88 million, a PE ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.96. XO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. XO Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. XO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that XO Group, Inc. will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOXO. Zacks Investment Research cut XO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised XO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.75 target price on shares of XO Group in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on XO Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.96 Million Stake in XO Group, Inc. (XOXO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-25-96-million-stake-in-xo-group-inc-xoxo.html.

XO Group Profile

XO Group Inc is engaged in providing content and marketing solutions, targeted advertising programs, transactions and merchandise. The Company’s multi-platform brands guide couples through transformative life stages from getting married with The Knot, to moving in together with The Nest, to having a baby with The Bump, and helping bring celebrations to life with entertainment vendors from GigMasters.com Incorporated (GigMasters).

Receive News & Ratings for XO Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XO Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.