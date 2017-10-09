Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.03 Million Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (NYSE:OEC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.11% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A worth $25,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A by 15.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (NYSE OEC) opened at 23.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA is a producer of carbon black. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is engaged in the production of specialty carbon black. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is involved in the production of rubber carbon black.

