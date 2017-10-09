Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 656.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 166,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $480.93 per share, for a total transaction of $80,033,965.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $712,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,468 shares of company stock worth $42,312,448. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) opened at 469.95 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.35 and a 52 week high of $543.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $573.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $547.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $484.00 price target (up from $421.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $593.00 price objective (up from $589.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

