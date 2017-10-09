Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on Redhill Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redhill Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS AG began coverage on Redhill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Redhill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Redhill Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Get Redhill Biopharma Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) opened at 9.58 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $164.42 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. Redhill Biopharma has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.74.

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redhill Biopharma will post ($2.36) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/redhill-biopharma-ltd-rdhl-research-coverage-started-at-seaport-global-securities.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Redhill Biopharma by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Redhill Biopharma by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Redhill Biopharma by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Redhill Biopharma by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 25,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redhill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redhill Biopharma Company Profile

Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools.

Receive News & Ratings for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.