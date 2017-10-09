Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,945 ($91.31) and last traded at GBX 6,938 ($91.22). Approximately 1,160,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,307,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,836 ($89.88).

RB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Investec decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc from GBX 7,150 ($94.00) to GBX 6,400 ($84.14) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 7,750 ($101.89) to GBX 8,400 ($110.44) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($114.38) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 7,700 ($101.24) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc from GBX 8,650 ($113.73) to GBX 7,700 ($101.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,950.87 ($104.53).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,027.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,424.81. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 48.81 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a GBX 66.60 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

