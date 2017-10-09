Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 8,500 ($112.75) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on RB. UBS AG set a GBX 7,250 ($96.17) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc from GBX 8,650 ($114.74) to GBX 7,700 ($102.14) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($115.40) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 6,900 ($91.52) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Investec dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc from GBX 7,150 ($94.84) to GBX 6,400 ($84.89) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,972.61 ($105.75).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON RB) opened at 6836.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,045.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,428.74. The stock’s market cap is GBX 48.09 billion. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,496.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 8,110.43.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

