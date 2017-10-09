Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 909 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. worth $27,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Waldron LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 173,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS AG raised Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.04.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $353,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,287.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) traded up 0.10% during trading on Monday, reaching $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,230 shares. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $619.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

