Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. worth $46,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,667,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,128,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,553 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 32,686,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $902,446,000 after buying an additional 1,044,310 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co. now owns 19,351,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,052,000 after buying an additional 268,191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,163,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,938,000 after buying an additional 1,357,877 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 19,083,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after buying an additional 109,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.37 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.24.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) traded up 0.3769% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.3891. 1,614,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.7625 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

