Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Debt Trading 1.5% Lower

An issue of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) bonds fell 1.5% against their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 4.875% coupon and will mature on May 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $95.78 and was trading at $98.75 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources Corporation from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Range Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources Corporation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources Corporation from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.34.

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) traded down 1.30% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.73. 2,832,571 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.31 and a beta of 0.94. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Range Resources Corporation had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post $0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.01%.

In other Range Resources Corporation news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,267 shares in the company, valued at $458,358.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ralph Lowe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,413 shares in the company, valued at $457,179.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $449,800 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 2,153.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,133,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,193,000 after buying an additional 12,551,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,856,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $321,059,000 after buying an additional 1,805,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,273,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,680,000 after buying an additional 1,618,250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 1,318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,501,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after buying an additional 1,395,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelliam Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 5,722,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $166,525,000 after buying an additional 1,027,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources Corporation

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

