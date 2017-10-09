Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (RBW) Insider Purchases £9,750 in Stock

Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (LON:RBW) insider Martin Eales bought 75,000 shares of Rainbow Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($12,932.75).

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (LON RBW) opened at 12.88 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 19.57 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.86. Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 10.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 15.25.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited is a Guernsey-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of the Gakara project, a rare earth deposit in Burundi, East Africa. The Gakara Rare Earth Project is located in the Bujumbura province of Western Burundi, which consists of a mining license and exploration license.

