Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (BOBE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bob Evans Farms by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bob Evans Farms by 4.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bob Evans Farms by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Bob Evans Farms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bob Evans Farms by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOBE) opened at 77.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.57. Bob Evans Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.29 million. Bob Evans Farms had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bob Evans Farms, Inc. will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bob Evans Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOBE shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Bob Evans Farms from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bob Evans Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bob Evans Farms in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bob Evans Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Bob Evans Farms in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.05.

Bob Evans Farms Profile

Bob Evans Farms, Inc (Bob Evans) is a producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen food items under the Bob Evans and Owens or Country Creek brand names. The Company’s food products are distributed to customers throughout the United States.

