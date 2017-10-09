Quantbot Technologies LP Has $112,000 Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 955.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 618,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 77,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quantbot Technologies LP Has $112,000 Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/quantbot-technologies-lp-has-112000-holdings-in-first-interstate-bancsystem-inc-fibk.html.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) opened at 38.20 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.97 million. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post $2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company also, through its subsidiary Bank of the Cascades, offers full-service community banking through 46 branches in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.