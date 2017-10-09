Quantbot Technologies LP Has $108,000 Position in SodaStream International Ltd. (SODA)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SODA) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SodaStream International were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in SodaStream International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,176,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,499 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SodaStream International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,639,000 after purchasing an additional 129,117 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in SodaStream International by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 837,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after purchasing an additional 525,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SodaStream International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SodaStream International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 220,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ SODA) opened at 64.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.22. SodaStream International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.33 million. SodaStream International had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SodaStream International Ltd. will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SODA shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 price target on shares of SodaStream International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SodaStream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SodaStream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS AG upgraded shares of SodaStream International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of SodaStream International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SodaStream International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

SodaStream International Profile

SodaStream International Ltd. is a sparkling water company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The Company’s segments include The Americas, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA).

