Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) in a report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quality Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a sell rating on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ QSII) opened at 15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $986.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. Quality Systems has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $17.74.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Quality Systems had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Quality Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quality Systems will post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Pflueger sold 20,968 shares of Quality Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $330,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,745 shares in the company, valued at $736,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Quality Systems by 724.6% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 159,630 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Quality Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quality Systems by 84.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 325,957 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quality Systems by 270.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc (QSI) primarily, through its NextGen Healthcare subsidiary, provides technology-based solutions and services to the ambulatory care market in the United States. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing software and services that automate certain aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) for medical and dental practices.

