QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Position Maintained by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. held its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.9% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 47.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,932,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,026 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 269,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,233,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $300,070,000 after buying an additional 1,128,700 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ QCOM) opened at 52.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities raised QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $245,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,810 shares of company stock worth $301,596. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

