Quadrant Capital Group LLC Continues to Hold Stake in MainSource Financial Group, Inc. (MSFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC maintained its stake in MainSource Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. MainSource Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MainSource Financial Group worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MainSource Financial Group by 1,411.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MainSource Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MainSource Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in MainSource Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MainSource Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainSource Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MainSource Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens lowered shares of MainSource Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MainSource Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of MainSource Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG) traded down 0.25% during trading on Monday, reaching $36.22. 29,673 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.93. MainSource Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. MainSource Financial Group had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts expect that MainSource Financial Group, Inc. will post $2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. MainSource Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

About MainSource Financial Group

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

