QS Investors LLC Raises Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 28,183.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.08% of CommVault Systems worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 70.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 88.9% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on CommVault Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on CommVault Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on CommVault Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $181,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Carolan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,247 shares of company stock worth $3,521,044 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) opened at 62.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1099.12 and a beta of 1.40.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post $1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

