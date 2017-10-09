QS Investors LLC Continues to Hold Holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT)

QS Investors LLC held its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Intersect ENT worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 311.1% during the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 502.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 54,297 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

XENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $31.00 target price on Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

In other Intersect ENT news, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $353,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,862,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,063 shares of company stock worth $4,381,229 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) opened at 30.65 on Monday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $33.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The company’s market cap is $894.64 million.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post ($0.61) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

