Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Reduced by Analyst

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst J. Box now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank set a $34.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE RBA) opened at 29.65 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.68%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll acquired 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $40,933.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.0% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.

