Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) – Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum reduced their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Methode Electronics in a research note issued on Thursday. Craig Hallum analyst S. Dyer now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Craig Hallum also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Methode Electronics Inc. alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MEI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/q2-2018-eps-estimates-for-methode-electronics-inc-mei-lowered-by-analyst.html.

Shares of Methode Electronics (MEI) opened at 44.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.16%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 117,664.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408,878 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $15,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,171,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,624,000 after purchasing an additional 131,039 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 111,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.