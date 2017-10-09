Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Steris Plc (STE) Issued By Northcoast Research

Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Steris Plc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Steris Plc’s FY2018 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Steris Plc had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steris Plc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their target price on shares of Steris Plc from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris Plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of Steris Plc (STE) opened at 90.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average is $79.97. Steris Plc has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Steris Plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Steris Plc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $235,929.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at $7,135,406.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,086 shares of company stock worth $16,953,621. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris Plc in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Steris Plc in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Steris Plc in the second quarter valued at $209,000. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steris Plc in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Allegis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris Plc in the second quarter valued at $251,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steris Plc Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

