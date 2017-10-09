Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.29% of Puma Biotechnology worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $24,180,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $50,134,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 33.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,725,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 435,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $7,682,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,428,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,355,000 after acquiring an additional 101,722 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE PBYI) opened at 121.40 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $127.02. The company’s market cap is $4.52 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.87.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.78). On average, analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post ($8.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PBYI shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

In related news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 13,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $1,248,067.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,170,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,083,116.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $188,771.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,173 shares of company stock worth $4,738,189 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357.

