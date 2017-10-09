Public Sector Pension investment Board Sells 12,300 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation (FSS)

Public Sector Pension investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Federal Signal Corporation worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation by 45,296.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,728 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation by 8.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,279,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 391,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,032,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,093,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,728,000 after purchasing an additional 152,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation by 43.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 721,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Federal Signal Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) opened at 21.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. Federal Signal Corporation has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Federal Signal Corporation had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Corporation Profile

Federal Signal Corporation designs, manufactures and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. The Company’s segments include the Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. Its Environmental Solutions Group manufactures and supplies a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks and waterblasting equipment.

