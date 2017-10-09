Public Sector Pension investment Board Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE)

Public Sector Pension investment Board lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 124,691.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,950,000 after purchasing an additional 562,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 123.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ COKE) opened at 218.91 on Monday. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $249.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.74 and a 200-day moving average of $217.25.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.74). Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated will post $8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated produces, markets and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company is an independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The Company’s segments include Nonalcoholic Beverages and All Other. Majority of its total bottle/can volume to retail customers consist of products of The Coca-Cola Company.

