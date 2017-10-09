Public Sector Pension investment Board Decreases Position in Belmond Ltd. (BEL)

Public Sector Pension investment Board cut its position in shares of Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Belmond were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belmond by 99.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Belmond by 7.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belmond during the first quarter worth about $198,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Belmond by 79.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belmond by 12.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Belmond Ltd. (BEL) opened at 14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 234.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. Belmond Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. Belmond had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belmond Ltd. will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEL. BidaskClub downgraded Belmond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Belmond in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belmond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belmond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Belmond Profile

Belmond Ltd. (Belmond) is a hotel company and adventure travel operator. As of December 31, 2016, Belmond owned, partially-owned and/or operated 45 properties, consisting of 34 individual deluxe hotels, 29 of which are owned (including nine under long-term lease), five European tourist trains, two cruise ships in Myanmar (one of which is under long-term charter), one French canal cruise business consisting of five small canal boats, and one stand-alone restaurant in the United States.

