Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $29.83 Million Position in Intel Corporation (INTC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 884,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.21% of Intel Corporation worth $29,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Watermark Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel Corporation during the first quarter worth $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel Corporation by 53.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Corporation by 23.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Corporation by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in Intel Corporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 4,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $496,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $56,791.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,608 shares of company stock worth $3,095,110. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Vetr upgraded Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.56 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intel Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.68.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ INTC) opened at 39.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $39.89.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Intel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Intel Corporation Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

