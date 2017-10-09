PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. National Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $522,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $333,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,186 shares of company stock worth $4,319,064. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE PSB) opened at 135.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.06. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.60.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.81 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 39.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post $3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

PSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PS Business Parks in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

