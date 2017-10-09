Prudential plc (PRU) Receives GBX 1,951.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,954.50 ($25.70).

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.03) price objective on shares of Prudential plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 2,000 ($26.30) price objective on Prudential plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.30) target price on shares of Prudential plc in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS AG set a GBX 2,000 ($26.30) target price on shares of Prudential plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,084 ($27.40) target price on shares of Prudential plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

In related news, insider Anthony Nightingale purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,788 ($23.51) per share, with a total value of £357,600 ($470,155.14). Insiders bought 20,021 shares of company stock worth $35,797,925 over the last ninety days.

Prudential plc (LON PRU) traded up 0.27% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1824.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,271 shares. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,290.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,889.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,785.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,764.90. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 46.96 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Prudential plc Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

