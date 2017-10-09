Prudential PLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.11% of Eagle Materials worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) opened at 107.99 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $73.83 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.21. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $366.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 6,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $661,698.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald J. Essl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,830.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,774 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,741. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Standpoint Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

