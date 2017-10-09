Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Electro Scientific Industries worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 16.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 11.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESIO. ValuEngine raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) opened at 14.92 on Monday. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $494.39 million.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Electro Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

Electro Scientific Industries Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc and its subsidiaries supply laser-based manufacturing solutions for industries reliant on microtechnologies. The Company operates through two segments: Component Processing and Micromachining. The Component Processing segment includes interconnect products, semiconductor products and component products.

