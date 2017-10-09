Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $650,000 in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation by 77.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation by 68.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation by 239.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 42,322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation during the first quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation by 144.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 539,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 318,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) opened at 18.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage assets in the United States. Its principal objective is to generate attractive current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividend distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation.

