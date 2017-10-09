Prudential Financial Inc. Has $722,000 Holdings in Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cowen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Cowen Group worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cowen Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cowen Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 311,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Cowen Group news, major shareholder Peter A. Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Cohen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 722,363 shares of company stock worth $175,156. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cowen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ COWN) opened at 17.95 on Monday. Cowen Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $18.10. The stock’s market cap is $554.33 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

Cowen Group (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Cowen Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cowen Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cowen Group, Inc. will post $1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COWN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cowen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Cowen Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cowen Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Cowen Group

Cowen Inc, formerly Cowen Group, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, and prime brokerage services. It operates through two segments: alternative investment and broker-dealer. The alternative investment segment includes private equity structures, registered investment companies and listed investment vehicles.

