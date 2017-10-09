Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Proto Labs from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Proto Labs Inc. alerts:

Shares of Proto Labs (PRLB) opened at 80.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.99. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.49 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/proto-labs-inc-prlb-downgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $54,715.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,834.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 65.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 128.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 27.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $179,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.