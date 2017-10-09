Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biglari Holdings were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biglari Holdings Inc. alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) opened at 347.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $719.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.38. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.05 and a 1-year high of $491.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.62 and a 200 day moving average of $376.79.

Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $17.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $14.28. Biglari Holdings had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biglari Holdings Inc. will post ($2.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/profund-advisors-llc-raises-holdings-in-biglari-holdings-inc-bh.html.

In other Biglari Holdings news, Director Sardar Biglari bought 211 shares of Biglari Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $333.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,440.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari Holdings

Biglari Holdings Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants The Company’s segments include Restaurant Operations, First Guard, Maxim, Other and Corporate. The Company’s restaurant operations’ activities are conducted through approximately two restaurant concepts operated by subsidiaries Steak n Shake Inc (Steak n Shake) and Western Sizzlin Corporation (Western).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH).

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.