Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $22,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,613,000 after purchasing an additional 370,067 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,106,000 after acquiring an additional 69,511 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,532,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,010,000 after acquiring an additional 106,509 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,216,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $1,869,213.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $587,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,723.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,070. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) opened at 92.33 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $235.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.75.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on Procter & Gamble Company (The) from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Vetr upgraded Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.02 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble Company (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Procter & Gamble Company (The)

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

