Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF accounts for 3.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) traded up 0.03% during trading on Monday, reaching $227.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,496 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a 52 week low of $178.64 and a 52 week high of $227.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $5.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

