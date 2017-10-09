Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 5,372 Shares of Petrobras Argentina S.A. (PZE)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petrobras Argentina S.A. (NYSE:PZE) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Petrobras Argentina were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Petrobras Argentina by 0.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Petrobras Argentina by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petrobras Argentina during the second quarter worth $266,000. Cowen Inc. boosted its stake in Petrobras Argentina by 124.3% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 202,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in Petrobras Argentina by 32.4% during the second quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 1,732,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,804,000 after buying an additional 424,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Petrobras Argentina S.A. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/private-advisory-group-llc-acquires-5372-shares-of-petrobras-argentina-s-a-pze.html.

Petrobras Argentina S.A. (NYSE PZE) traded up 1.15% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. 4,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $2.68 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Petrobras Argentina S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petrobras Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th.

Petrobras Argentina Company Profile

Petrobras Argentina SA, formerly Petrobras Energia SA, is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining sector. The Company’s activities are structured in four business segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, including the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and maintenance of oil and gas reserves; Refining and Distribution, processing and marketing of petroleum products; Petrochemicals, comprising the production of styrene, polystyrene, bi-oriented polystyrene (BOPS) and synthetic rubber; as well as Gas and Energy, providing gas distribution, as well as fossil fuel and hydroelectric power energy generation.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrobras Argentina S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrobras Argentina S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.