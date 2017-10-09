Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,735,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,339,000 after buying an additional 2,696,877 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd lifted its position in Exelixis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 20,229,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,258,000 after buying an additional 1,046,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 33,678.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,155,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,099,000 after buying an additional 19,098,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,710,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,087,000 after buying an additional 157,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,873,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,771,000 after buying an additional 263,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis Inc. alerts:

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ EXEL) opened at 25.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 129.85 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $29.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.27 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 80.43% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,640 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,650,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 27,302 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $662,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 970,152 shares of company stock worth $25,923,457. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/principal-financial-group-inc-trims-position-in-exelixis-inc-exel.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.