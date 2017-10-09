Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1,398,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. maintained its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE:IWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,265,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323,294 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 13,454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,345,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,308 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 12,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,027,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,122 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,278,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,105,000 after acquiring an additional 551,085 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,579,000 after acquiring an additional 442,425 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE:IWM) opened at 150.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.66. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a one year low of $114.88 and a one year high of $150.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3485 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

