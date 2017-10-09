Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 621,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 371,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 281.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 75,055 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ IRWD) opened at 17.41 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The firm’s market cap is $2.60 billion.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.97% and a negative return on equity of 333.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/principal-financial-group-inc-has-1-71-million-holdings-in-ironwood-pharmaceuticals-inc-irwd.html.

IRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Cowen and Company set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is advancing product opportunities in areas of unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS C), and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease (uncontrolled GERD), and vascular and fibrotic diseases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.