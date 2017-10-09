Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Maintains Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.6% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE ENB) traded down 0.375% on Monday, hitting $41.165. The stock had a trading volume of 269,237 shares. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $45.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.312 and a beta of 0.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

