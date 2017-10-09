Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC held its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catawba Capital Management VA boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.6% during the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 7,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald R. Chappel sold 272,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $8,249,708.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,170.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,001 shares of company stock valued at $8,608,319. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC raised Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a $30.00 price objective on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE WMB) traded up 0.183% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.165. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,939 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.579 and a beta of 1.38.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Williams Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post $0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Williams Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 196.72%.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

