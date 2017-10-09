Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC held its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor Corporation were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Nucor Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Nucor Corporation by 60.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Nucor Corporation by 23,290.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor Corporation by 12.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE NUE) traded down 1.37% on Monday, hitting $55.38. 342,231 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Nucor Corporation had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post $3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Nucor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other news, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $158,163.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,110.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $898,999.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 361,847 shares in the company, valued at $21,772,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock worth $1,351,495. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Macquarie started coverage on Nucor Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Nucor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $68.00 price objective on Nucor Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on Nucor Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

