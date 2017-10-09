Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 26.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,581,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,877,000 after buying an additional 537,767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,481,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,388,000 after buying an additional 119,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.38.

In other news, CEO Gavin Hattersley sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $1,582,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) traded down 0.7575% on Monday, reaching $82.5499. 179,000 shares of the company were exchanged. Molson Coors Brewing Company has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2467 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.38). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing ‘s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

