Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (PBH) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.02% of Prestige Brand Holdings worth $28,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,154,000 after buying an additional 164,863 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,506,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 125,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Brand Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prestige Brand Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other Prestige Brand Holdings news, SVP Jean A. Boyko sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $671,097.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,619.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (NYSE PBH) opened at 48.52 on Monday. Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.64 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Prestige Brand Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.64 million. Prestige Brand Holdings had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. will post $2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Brand Holdings

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

