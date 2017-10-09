PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) traded up 1.803% during trading on Monday, reaching $81.249. 381,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.453 and a beta of 0.42.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.79 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post $3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $29,940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Linda Baddour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $7,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $748,500,000 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc is a contract research organization. The Company provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company offers therapeutic services in areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation and infectious diseases.

