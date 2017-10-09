PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) Shares Bought by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 959.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,941 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of PRA Group worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) traded down 2.04% on Monday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 89,241 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.49. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $42.70.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). PRA Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRAA shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. cut PRA Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut PRA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group) is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company operates through the account receivables management segment. It also provides fee-based services, such as vehicle location, skip tracing and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities and law enforcement; revenue administration, audit and revenue discovery/recovery services for local government entities; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States, and contingent collections of nonperforming loans in Europe and South America.

