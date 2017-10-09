Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Share Price

Headlines about United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Therapeutics Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.2536641975876 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get United Therapeutics Corporation alerts:

Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) opened at 123.87 on Monday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.90 and a 1-year high of $169.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.46 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($4.86). United Therapeutics Corporation had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $10.60 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Share Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-united-therapeutics-corporation-uthr-share-price.html.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,238 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $161,484.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at $179,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,274 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $147,873.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,952.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,298 shares of company stock worth $2,322,339. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.